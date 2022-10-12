iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456,116 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.61. 433,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,993,836. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.