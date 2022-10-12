iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.