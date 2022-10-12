iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,430. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

