iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,595. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $116.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.45.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

