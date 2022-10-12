iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,178,000 after purchasing an additional 57,897 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 50,323 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,980,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,081,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.23. 70,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,636. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.31 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

