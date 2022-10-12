iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

IWF stock opened at $208.65 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.31 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

