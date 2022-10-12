iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,326 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after buying an additional 1,913,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,461,000 after buying an additional 1,275,378 shares during the period. UNC Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $118,115,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWD stock opened at $137.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.05. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.