iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 9.8% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.36. 649,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,320,270. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.