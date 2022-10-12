iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 9.8% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.36. 649,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,320,270. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.