iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,856 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $196,373,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 606,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $51,150,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $206.75. 1,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,174. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.37. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

