iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Sanford Advisory Services LLC

Sanford Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.64. 67,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,232. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

