iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.84. 19,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.05. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

