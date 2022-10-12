iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $162.12

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $162.12 and last traded at $162.29, with a volume of 27692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.25 and its 200-day moving average is $183.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

