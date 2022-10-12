iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,582,000 after purchasing an additional 181,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,228,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,638,000 after purchasing an additional 115,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,042,000 after purchasing an additional 118,463 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.68 and a 1-year high of $114.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.76.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

