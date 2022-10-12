iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Trimmed by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,011. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.16.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

