iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,501 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.12% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $38,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.70. 47,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,462. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.37 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

