IWG (LON:IWG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $116.80

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.80 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 116.80 ($1.41), with a volume of 591955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.47).

Several research firms recently issued reports on IWG. Barclays reduced their price target on IWG from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on IWG from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,515.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.92.

In other IWG news, insider Mark Dixon acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £1,260,000 ($1,522,474.63).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

