J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Raised to $125.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $142.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,468. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Activity

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

