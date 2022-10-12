J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE PM opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

