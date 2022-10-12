J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.