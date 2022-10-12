J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $129.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $149.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

