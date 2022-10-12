J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $943,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $252.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.53. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $251.26 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

