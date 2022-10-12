J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 329 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 2.0 %

MA stock opened at $286.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.69 and a one year high of $399.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.08.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.