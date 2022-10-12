J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 496 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $111.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

