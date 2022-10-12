Jackpot Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (777)

Jackpot (777) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, Jackpot has traded down 62.2% against the dollar. One Jackpot coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jackpot has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $3,408.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jackpot alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Jackpot

Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 276,309,352 coins. The official website for Jackpot is 777coin.win. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jackpot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jackpot (777) is a cryptocurrency . Jackpot has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jackpot is 0.00638601 USD and is down -47.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,528.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://777coin.win/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jackpot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jackpot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jackpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jackpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jackpot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.