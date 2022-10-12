Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $368,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.61. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $112.83 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $288.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

