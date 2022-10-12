Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,739.00

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $414,227.21 and approximately $6,739.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,127.30 or 1.00111961 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002240 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00040721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00060665 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022912 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2017. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-network. Jarvis Network’s official website is jarvis.network. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @jarvis_network.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network (JRT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Jarvis Network has a current supply of 225,861,521.29 with 29,005,880.1893 in circulation. The last known price of Jarvis Network is 0.0142785 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $8,210.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jarvis.network.”

