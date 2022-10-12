JB Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.43.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.47 and a 200 day moving average of $175.57. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

