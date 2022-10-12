JB Capital LLC Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.45.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $255.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

