JB Capital LLC Grows Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of TNDM stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,695. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $155.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $200.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

