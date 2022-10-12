JB Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,743,278,000 after buying an additional 399,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $972,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $615,822,000 after buying an additional 104,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,002,000 after buying an additional 495,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day moving average of $123.83. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

