JB Capital LLC Has $911,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 614,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 0.7 %

NUE stock opened at $118.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.27. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.