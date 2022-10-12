JB Capital LLC Purchases 777 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

JB Capital LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,118,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,174,000. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AB. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AB traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,217. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.35. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 76.34%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

