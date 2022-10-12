JB Capital LLC Raises Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $104.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

