Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DXCM. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.55.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.28. DexCom has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

