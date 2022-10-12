Jervois Global (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 518,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 280,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Jervois Global Stock Down 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

About Jervois Global

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

