Jetset Hits One Day Volume of $8,852.00 (JTS)

Jetset (JTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Jetset token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jetset has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Jetset has a total market cap of $1,676.36 and $8,852.00 worth of Jetset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jetset

Jetset’s launch date was November 27th, 2021. Jetset’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jetset is medium.com/@jetsettoken. The official website for Jetset is jetsettoken.com. The Reddit community for Jetset is https://reddit.com/r/jetsettoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetset’s official Twitter account is @jetsettoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jetset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetset (JTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Jetset has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jetset is 0.00000141 USD and is down -13.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $17.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetsettoken.com/.”

