J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.23. 241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. J&J Snack Foods has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $165.78.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $380.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.35 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other J&J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $217,098.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at $568,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Stories

