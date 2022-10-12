JMP Securities Trims Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Target Price to $155.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $195.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Coinbase Global from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.91.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ COIN traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.99. 133,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,457,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 2.71. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.80.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -11.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 45,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,428 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,344 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

