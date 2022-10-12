Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.52. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

