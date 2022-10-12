Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,040.09

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,040.09 ($24.65) and traded as low as GBX 1,825.50 ($22.06). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 1,864 ($22.52), with a volume of 357,682 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,184.29 ($26.39).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,924.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,012.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,039.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Chris Mottershead bought 166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,789 ($21.62) per share, with a total value of £2,969.74 ($3,588.38). Also, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,906 ($23.03) per share, with a total value of £400.26 ($483.64). Insiders have bought 220 shares of company stock worth $408,679 in the last ninety days.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

