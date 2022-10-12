JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Target Price to €360.00

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €410.00 ($418.37) to €360.00 ($367.35) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Teleperformance in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLPFY traded down $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $121.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,160. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.72. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $227.38.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

