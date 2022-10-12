JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised Woodside Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.
Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance
Woodside Energy Group stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.67. 25,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,727. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27. Woodside Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.
Woodside Energy Group Dividend Announcement
About Woodside Energy Group
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.
