JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 4.2% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.16. 22,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $63.67.

