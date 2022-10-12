JSF Financial LLC Acquires 164 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.47. The stock had a trading volume of 284,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.32.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

