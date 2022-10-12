JSF Financial LLC Acquires 335 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,655 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.47. 8,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,200. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.49.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.