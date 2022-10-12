JSF Financial LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IJR stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.34. 250,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,011. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day moving average is $98.16. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.