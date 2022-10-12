JSF Financial LLC Invests $483,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,743 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HP by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in HP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,451,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after buying an additional 2,061,479 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. 137,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,656,096. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

