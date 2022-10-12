JSF Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 129.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 0.7% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,476,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.53. 3,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,037. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $88.71 and a 12-month high of $138.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.16 and a 200 day moving average of $105.15.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.