JSF Financial LLC Sells 39 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JSF Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.0% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $263.45. 1,873,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,412,148. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $261.03 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.89.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

