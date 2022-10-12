Jumbo (JUB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $0.00

Jumbo (JUB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Jumbo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jumbo has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. Jumbo has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $2.00 worth of Jumbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 230.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Jumbo Token Profile

Jumbo was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Jumbo is jumbodefi.io. Jumbo’s official Twitter account is @jumbodefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jumbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jumbo (JUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Jumbo has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Jumbo is 0.00000022 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumbodefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jumbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jumbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jumbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

